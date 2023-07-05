Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen Mike Minihan meets with 621st Contingency Response Group during Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 3 of 3]

    Gen Mike Minihan meets with 621st Contingency Response Group during Mobility Guardian 23

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Cody Park, 321st Contingency Response Squadron airfield ops teammate, left, briefs Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, right, on airfield operations during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. Minihan spoke with CR airmen about MG23 and their seamless integration with allied and partner forces and how they’re applying new concepts such as the Air Force Generation model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    This work, Gen Mike Minihan meets with 621st Contingency Response Group during Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MobilityGuardian
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23

