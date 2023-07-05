Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen Mike Minihan meets with 621st Contingency Response Group during Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 1 of 3]

    Gen Mike Minihan meets with 621st Contingency Response Group during Mobility Guardian 23

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, shakes hands with a member of the 621st Contingency Response Group during a visit at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. Minihan spoke with CR Airmen about Mobility Guardian 23 and their integration with Ally and Partner forces. A multinational endeavor, MG23 featured seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States – operating nearly 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000-mile exercise area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 11:24
    Photo ID: 7900441
    VIRIN: 230708-F-SZ127-1012
    Resolution: 4476x3197
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Gen Mike Minihan meets with 621st Contingency Response Group during Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MobilityGuardian
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23

