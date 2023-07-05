Gen Mike Minihan meets with 621st Contingency Response Group during Mobility Guardian 23

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, shakes hands with a member of the 621st Contingency Response Group during a visit at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. Minihan spoke with CR Airmen about Mobility Guardian 23 and their integration with Ally and Partner forces. A multinational endeavor, MG23 featured seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States – operating nearly 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000-mile exercise area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

