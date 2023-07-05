Gen Mike Minihan meets with 621st Contingency Response Group during Mobility Guardian 23

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander speaks with members of the 621st Contingency Response Group during a visit at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 9, 2023. Minihan spoke with CR airmen about Mobility Guardian 23 and their seamless integration with allied and partner forces and how they’re applying new concepts such as the Air Force Generation model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

