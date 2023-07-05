Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds Catholic Mass [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds Catholic Mass

    NATUNA SEA

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230708-N-FQ639-1030 NATUNA SEA (July 8, 2023) Lt. Jacob Meyer, a chaplain, prepares communion during Catholic Mass in the ship’s chapel aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Natuna Sea, July 8, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 19:39
    Photo ID: 7900023
    VIRIN: 230708-N-FQ639-1030
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: NATUNA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds Catholic Mass [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds Catholic Mass
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds Catholic Mass
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds Catholic Mass
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds Catholic Mass
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds Catholic Mass
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds Catholic Mass
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds Catholic Mass

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    service
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Catholic
    mass
    communion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT