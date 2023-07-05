230708-N-FQ639-1030 NATUNA SEA (July 8, 2023) Lt. Jacob Meyer, a chaplain, prepares communion during Catholic Mass in the ship’s chapel aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Natuna Sea, July 8, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 19:39
|Photo ID:
|7900023
|VIRIN:
|230708-N-FQ639-1030
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|NATUNA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds Catholic Mass [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT