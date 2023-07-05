USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds Catholic Mass

230708-N-FQ639-1038 NATUNA SEA (July 8, 2023) Lt. Jacob Meyer, a chaplain, blesses communion bread during Catholic Mass in the ship’s chapel aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Natuna Sea, July 8, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

