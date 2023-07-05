USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors provide laundry services

230706-N-FQ639-1044 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2023) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Tran, from Long Beach, California, dampens coveralls on the laundry press in the laundry press room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 6, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

