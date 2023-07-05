Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors provide laundry services

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230706-N-FQ639-1044 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2023) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Tran, from Long Beach, California, dampens coveralls on the laundry press in the laundry press room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 6, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors provide laundry services [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    repair
    uniforms
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    laundry
    press

