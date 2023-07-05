230706-N-FQ639-1026 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2023) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Apprentice Erika Vargas, from Ponce, Puerto Rico, hangs flight deck pants on a hanger in the laundry press room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 6, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.08.2023 16:44 Photo ID: 7899962 VIRIN: 230706-N-FQ639-1026 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 1.72 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors provide laundry services [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.