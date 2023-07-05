U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Brandon Missimer, a combat engineer with the 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper), 365th Engineer Battalion, signals to the rest of his team while acting as the opposing force (OPFOR) during a multi-echelon medical training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 24, 2023. The exercise consisted of three iterations where the OPFOR ambushed a mounted patrol and the notional casualties were treated and transported to the battalion aid station for further care. The training provided an opportunity for Soldiers throughout the battalion to work together and test their skills in a realistic training scenario. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)

382nd Engineer Company hosts medical readiness training [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Sarah Zaler