382nd Engineer Company hosts medical readiness training

U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Dylan Tracey, an engineer officer with the 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper), 365th Engineer Battalion, navigates his squad on a patrol while acting as the opposing force (OPFOR) during a multi-echelon medical training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 24, 2023. The exercise consisted of three iterations where the OPFOR ambushed a mounted patrol and the notional casualties were treated and transported to the battalion aid station for further care. The training provided an opportunity for Soldiers throughout the battalion to work together and test their skills in a realistic training scenario. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)

Date Taken: 06.24.2023 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US by SFC Sarah Zaler