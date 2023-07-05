Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    382nd Engineer Company hosts medical readiness training [Image 8 of 8]

    382nd Engineer Company hosts medical readiness training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Casagrande, a combat medic specialist with the 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper), 365th Engineer Battalion, checks vitals of a mannequin during a multi-echelon medical training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 24, 2023. The exercise consisted of three iterations where the opposing force ambushed a mounted patrol and the notional casualties were treated and transported to the battalion aid station for further care. The training provided an opportunity for Soldiers throughout the battalion to work together and test their skills in a realistic training scenario. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)

    This work, 382nd Engineer Company hosts medical readiness training [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

