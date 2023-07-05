Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th AMW MG23 PDF line at Travis AFB [Image 3 of 4]

    60th AMW MG23 PDF line at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing process through a Personnel Deployment Function line in preparation for Mobility Guardian 2023 at Travis Air Force Base, June 29, 2023. MG23 is designed to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners while testing the Mobility Air Force’s large-force, agile combat employment, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief capabilities in contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environments spanning over 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 19:58
    Photo ID: 7899529
    VIRIN: 230629-F-YT028-1175
    Resolution: 7166x4782
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th AMW MG23 PDF line at Travis AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60th AMW MG23 PDF line at Travis AFB
    60th AMW MG23 PDF line at Travis AFB
    60th AMW MG23 PDF line at Travis AFB
    60th AMW MG23 PDF line at Travis AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    PDF
    60AMW
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT