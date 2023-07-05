60th AMW MG23 PDF line at Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Macie Tayco-Gonzalez, 60th Force Support Squadron officer in charge of force management and customer support, briefs Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing in preparation for Mobility Guardian 2023 at Travis Air Force Base, June 29, 2023. MG23 is designed to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners while testing the Mobility Air Force’s large-force, agile combat employment, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief capabilities in contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environments spanning over 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

