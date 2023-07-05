60th AMW MG23 PDF line at Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Laina Barajas, 60th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, out processes Airmen in a Personnel Deployment Function line in preparation for Mobility Guardian 2023 at Travis Air Force Base, June 29, 2023. MG23 is designed to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners while testing the Mobility Air Force’s large-force, agile combat employment, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief capabilities in contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environments spanning over 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

Date Taken: 07.07.2023
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US