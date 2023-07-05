ORCA 23: National Guard domestic response units and partner agencies train for all-hazards CBRNE incidents

Members of the 47th Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Response Team, Mississippi National Guard, use a MultiRAE PRO wireless multi-threat detection tool to test samples from a mock narcotics labratory during ORCA 23 at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, June 13, 2023. ORCA is a biennial exercise hosted by the Alaska National Guard’s 103rd Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team to maintain preparedness, validate response procedures, and build partnerships between the local, state and federal agencies who respond to complex incidents and CBRNE hazards. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

