ORCA 23: National Guard domestic response units and partner agencies train for all-hazards CBRNE incidents

A Guardsman with the 47th Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Response Team, Mississippi National Guard, photographs a mock narcotics laboratory during ORCA 23 at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, June 13, 2023. The Guardsmen are part of an initial entry team that locates, marks, and reports contaminated areas to prevent casualties and the spread of contamination. ORCA is a biennial exercise hosted by the Alaska National Guard’s 103rd Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team to maintain preparedness, validate response procedures, and build partnerships between the local, state and federal agencies who respond to complex incidents and CBRNE hazards. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

