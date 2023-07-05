ORCA 23: National Guard domestic response units and partner agencies train for all-hazards CBRNE incidents

An agent with FBI Anchorage stages on the top floor of the Anchorage Fire Training Center during exercise ORCA 23 in Anchorage, Alaska, June 13, 2023. ORCA is a biennial exercise conducted to maintain preparedness, validate response procedures, and build partnerships between the local, state and federal agencies that respond to complex incidents and CBRNE hazards. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

