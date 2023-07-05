Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ORCA 23: National Guard domestic response units and partner agencies train for all-hazards CBRNE incidents [Image 25 of 25]

    ORCA 23: National Guard domestic response units and partner agencies train for all-hazards CBRNE incidents

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    96th Troop Command

    An agent with FBI Anchorage stages on the top floor of the Anchorage Fire Training Center during exercise ORCA 23 in Anchorage, Alaska, June 13, 2023. ORCA is a biennial exercise conducted to maintain preparedness, validate response procedures, and build partnerships between the local, state and federal agencies that respond to complex incidents and CBRNE hazards. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 18:03
    Photo ID: 7899382
    VIRIN: 230613-Z-YS961-7277
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 859.11 KB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    This work, ORCA 23: National Guard domestic response units and partner agencies train for all-hazards CBRNE incidents [Image 25 of 25], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRNE
    Joint Training
    WMD-CST
    National Guard
    Domestic Response
    ORCA23

