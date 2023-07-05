Camp Lejeune Family Medicine Residency Program graduates 11 physicians, 10 interns

On June 30, 2023, the NMCCL Family Medicine Residency Program graduated 11 physicians who will now transfer to their next duty stations to continue family medicine care. This year marks the 12th consecutive year for a 100% pass rate for the graduates.

Photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson, United States Marine Corps.

