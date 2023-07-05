Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lejeune Family Medicine Residency Program graduates 11 physicians, 10 interns [Image 2 of 3]

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    On June 30, 2023, the NMCCL Family Medicine Residency Program graduated 11 physicians who will now transfer to their next duty stations to continue family medicine care. This year marks the 12th consecutive year for a 100% pass rate for the graduates.
    Photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson, United States Marine Corps.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lejeune Family Medicine Residency Program graduates 11 physicians, 10 interns [Image 3 of 3], by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    Family Medicine
    Defense Health Agency

