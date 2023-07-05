Camp Lejeune Family Medicine Residency Program graduates 11 physicians, 10 interns

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC – Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Family Medicine Residency Program graduated 11 physicians and 10 interns on June 30, 2023. For the 12th consecutive year, the graduating class received 100% pass rates on their Family Medicine Certification Examinations given by the American Board of Family Medicine.



U.S. Navy Commander Daniel Hwang served his first year as program director. Hwang says the program’s location aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and NMCCL’s Level III Trauma Center status makes the program stand out.



“This allows for a wealth of experiences to include military medicine, trauma orientation and engagement, competency in obstetrics, competency in inpatient and outpatient medicine,” said Hwang. “We care for very sick patients, which at times can be unnerving, but leads to exceptional care for our Marines and Sailors down range.”



Upon completion of residency, physicians will possess a full scope of capabilities from delivering babies to performing inpatient and outpatient procedures.



“I firmly believe that we have the strongest family medicine program in the Department of Defense, not just the Navy. Part of it is that full scope care,” said U.S. Navy Lieutenant Giacomo Tomasello, who serves as one of two chief residents for the graduating class.



“You will be expected to perform a wide range of procedures. You are expected to perform in the operating room, the delivery room, the intensive care unit, the emergency department…If you want the best possible training, if you want to be prepared for anything, you need to come to Lejeune.”



Tomasello graduated the program in 2018 as an intern and then fulfilled a tour as a flight surgeon. He enjoyed the NMCCL’s program so much as an intern that he returned as a resident several years later.



“Medicine is hard. It’s very hard…that’s how you make a good doctor. You put them through the crucible of these three years; you come out the others side, and at some point, along the way, you realize what you’re doing and that you’re ready,” Tomasello said. “I knew when I would leave here that I would be capable, that I would be taught, and I would be ready.”



Tomasello said the same applies to the rest of his graduating class.



“There have been a lot of moments when I have just been really proud to be in the same room as all of these folks…This is a good bunch of doctors, every one of them.”





Hwang described the program participants as “extended family” and offered guidance for their next endeavors.



“You have learned many things and are no longer just a student but a teacher. Continue to be an active learner and continue to listen to those around you so you can be a great leader,” Hwang said. “Stay humble. Like the person you see in the mirror. Lead by example and be the type of leader who others want to follow.”



Graduates will soon transfer to next duty stations around the world to continue family medicine care. Beginning July 1, Family Medicine Residency will embark on its next academic year for residents and interns. Since its inception, the program has graduated 136 physicians, 149 interns, and six family medicine obstetric fellows.

