230707-N-HS181-1232 NAPLES, Italy (July 7, 2023) Capt. John Randazzo, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, speaks during the NSA Naples Change of Command Ceremony, July 7, 2023. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 08:48 Photo ID: 7898498 VIRIN: 230707-N-HS181-1232 Resolution: 4185x2989 Size: 829.49 KB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Naples Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.