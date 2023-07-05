Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    NSA Naples Holds Change of Command

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Haydn Smith 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    230707-N-HS181-1050 NAPLES, Italy (July 7, 2023) Capt. John Randazzo, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, salutes during the NSA Naples Change of Command Ceremony, July 7, 2023. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Naples Change of Command

