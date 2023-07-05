230707-N-HS181-1336 NAPLES, Italy (July 7, 2023) Capt. James Stewart, former commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, receives the flag during the reading of “Old Glory” and passing of the flag at his retirement ceremony and Change of Command Ceremony, July 7, 2023. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn Smith)

This work, NSA Naples Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.