In a joint effort and display of partnership, first responders from the City of Wiesbaden and U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden worked together to extinguish a brush fire that threatened residential property along Hans-Bredow Strasse in Wiesbaden, July 4. (Photo courtesy of USAG Wiesbaden DES Assistant Fire Chief Enrico Gottschalk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 03:38 Photo ID: 7898259 VIRIN: 230704-D-FP338-5069 Resolution: 1461x1104 Size: 585.39 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison Wiesbaden and German firefighters partner to save property while safeguarding lives [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Kenfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.