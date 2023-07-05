Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison Wiesbaden and German firefighters partner to save property while safeguarding lives [Image 2 of 2]

    Garrison Wiesbaden and German firefighters partner to save property while safeguarding lives

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Michael Kenfield 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    In a joint effort and display of partnership, first responders from the City of Wiesbaden and U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden worked together to extinguish a brush fire that threatened residential property along Hans-Bredow Strasse in Wiesbaden, July 4. (Photo courtesy of USAG Wiesbaden DES Assistant Fire Chief Enrico Gottschalk)

