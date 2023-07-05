U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Emergency Services firefighting vehicle number two sprays water on the remnants of a brush fire in a field along Hans-Bredow Strasse in Wiesbaden, July 4. (Photo courtesy of USAG Wiesbaden DES Assistant Fire Chief Enrico Gottschalk)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 03:39
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
This work, Garrison Wiesbaden and German firefighters partner to save property while safeguarding lives [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Kenfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
