Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 03:39 Photo ID: 7898258 VIRIN: 230705-D-FP338-4583 Resolution: 1174x1063 Size: 396.75 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 5

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Garrison Wiesbaden and German firefighters partner to save property while safeguarding lives [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Kenfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.