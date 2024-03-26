USAG Wiesbaden Fire Department awarded IMCOM’s top firefighting honor following best in Europe recognition

Photo By Michael Kenfield | In a joint effort and display of partnership, first responders from the City of...... read more read more Photo By Michael Kenfield | In a joint effort and display of partnership, first responders from the City of Wiesbaden and U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden worked together to extinguish a brush fire that threatened residential property along Hans-Bredow Strasse in Wiesbaden, July 4. (Photo courtesy of USAG Wiesbaden DES Assistant Fire Chief Enrico Gottschalk) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Fire Department continues to raise the bar as it works diligently to provide emergency response services to ensure and safeguard the Wiesbaden military community.



Recently, the garrison fire department was recognized as Installation Management Command – Europe’s top fire department and best fire prevention program (small fire department category) for calendar year 2023, but the awards did not stop there.



Winning efforts



The USAG Wiesbaden Fire Department continued the string of successes by being selected, above all other installation fire departments, as the 2023 IMCOM Fire Department of the Year (small fire department category).



“I’m glad that our team’s hard work, efforts, and results are being recognized,” said U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Fire Chief Daniel Corzelius.



Held annually the awards competition judges fire departments, according to small, medium, and large installation categories, measuring their performance throughout the year.



The committee at each level looks at many factors when comparing different departments to include training, responses, compliance, and other extraordinary efforts from throughout the year.



“This award is a testament of our dedication to this community."



In 2023, USAG Wiesbaden Fire Department responded to 705 calls while protecting more than 20,000 service members, civilians, and family members who live and work in the Wiesbaden military community.



Responses that included multiple fires, within the Wiesbaden military community, that collectively threatened structures worth more than $75 million – indicative of dedicated service and commitment to keeping the miliary community safe.



“[The] fire department plays an integral role in supporting USAG Wiesbaden’s mission (…) serving the Soldiers, staff, and their families here in the Garrison Wiesbaden footprint,” added Corzelius.



Award winning fire prevention



In addition to earning best fire department honors, the garrison fire department was named as IMCOM-E’s top fire prevention program in the small installation category for 2023.



The Wiesbaden Fire Department team performed fire prevention programs at many locations in the military community including four DOD Education Activity Europe schools in Wiesbaden.



“We have operated with several outreach programs, teaching fire safety and response to the community, including schools, CDC’s, rotational forces and others,” said USAG Wiesbaden Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Collis Jeppesen.



The garrison fire department, also, coordinated 121 fire evacuation drill training events within the community and was recognized for their innovations and fire inspection programs by committee judges.



Winning awards across two levels, is a clear demonstration of the level of professionalism, training, fire prevention education, incident responses that embodies their motto: protecting those who defend America.



“Our staff of dedicated professionals work tirelessly to protect the mission every day. This award reflects our efforts and dedication to the whole team,” said Corzelius.



Filling the ranks



Being an award-winning fire department is not without challenge.

"We are facing difficulties in finding new qualified personnel," said Jeppesen.



The garrison workforce is comprised of many local national hires who are needed to fill key positions and roles, however finding qualified firefighters to fill open positions and close the fire department employment gaps is a constant challenge.



Facing this challenge head on, the garrison fire department has taken proactive steps to address staffing issues.



The department has, in its efforts to attract qualified applicants, organized recruiting events, such as fire truck displays, in local communities surrounding Clay Kaserne to advertise employment opportunities and entice qualified firefighters to join the garrison workforce.



Additionally, garrison firefighters travel to visit with potential local host nation recruits highlighting the operational capabilities of U.S. military fire departments.



Though a gap remains, the recruiting efforts have yielded some positive results – five local national firefighters have joined the USAG Wiesbaden firefighting team.



However, despite the recent hires, the department is still operating at 72% of its desired workforce capacity. Consequently, positions are still available for interested individuals who meet the qualifications.



"We remain committed to strengthening our team and ensuring the safety and security of our community," stated Jeppesen.



Up next



The garrison Wiesbaden fire department will, now, go on to represent IMCOM, and IMCOM’s 73 installations and more than 4,000 firefighters – committed to safeguarding lives, property, and garrison facilities – at the Department of Defense Annual Fire and Emergency Service Awards competition.



IMCOM-E Director Tommy Mize will recognize the USAG Wiesbaden Fire Department later this year.



To read more about USAG Wiesbaden’s best in Europe fire prevention program read our article on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/436446/usag-wiesbaden-fire-department-named-best-fire-prevention-program-europe



USAG Wiesbaden fire fighter retires after long career – to read our article on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/459925/garrison-celebrates-local-nationals-devoted-firefighting-career



Garrison Wiesbaden and German fire fighters partner to save property while safeguarding lives, read our article on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/448668/garrison-wiesbaden-and-german-firefighters-partner-save-property-while-safeguarding-lives



Garrison Wiesbaden firefighter honored by German state of Hesse Minister President, read our article on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/448056/garrison-wiesbaden-firefighter-honored-german-state-hesse-minister-president