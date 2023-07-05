United Nations Command Marks 73rd Anniversary

United Nations Command celebrates its 73rd Anniversary at U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 7, 2023. Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander, hosted the ceremony and said "When we are united, our adversaries have very few options to achieve their goals."

"As we look around our ranks and count our flags, we should take justifiable pride in all we have done. Moving forward, hand-in-hand with our ROK partners, it's time to do more."



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate, July 7, 2023)

Date Taken: 07.07.2023