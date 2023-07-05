Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of United Nations Command, speaks at the United Nations Command Memorial, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 7, 2023. United Nations Command marked the 73rd anniversary since its formation on July 7, 1950.
(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate, July 7, 2023)
This work, United Nations Command Marks 73rd Anniversary [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Almon Bate
