    United Nations Command Marks 73rd Anniversary [Image 9 of 9]

    United Nations Command Marks 73rd Anniversary

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of United Nations Command, speaks at the United Nations Command Memorial, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 7, 2023. United Nations Command marked the 73rd anniversary since its formation on July 7, 1950.


    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate, July 7, 2023)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Nations Command Marks 73rd Anniversary [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Almon Bate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

