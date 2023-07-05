Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United Nations Command 73rd Anniversary [Image 4 of 9]

    United Nations Command 73rd Anniversary

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    United Nations Command celebrates its 73rd Anniversary, U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 7, 2023. Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander, hosted the ceremony and said "When we are united, our adversaries have very few options to achieve their goals."
    "As we look around our ranks and count our flags, we should take justifiable pride in all we have done. Moving forward, hand-in-hand with our ROK partners, it's time to do more."

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate, July 7, 2023)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023
