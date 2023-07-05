SAN DIEGO (July 4, 2023) - U.S. Sailors and guests gather to observe fireworks from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 4, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Robert Hicks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 21:31 Photo ID: 7898042 VIRIN: 230704-N-ES141-1060 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.31 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.