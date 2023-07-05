Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    07.04.2023

    SAN DIEGO (July 4, 2023) – Capt. Eric Thompson, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), cuts a cake during an Independence Day celebration July 4, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Robert Hicks)

