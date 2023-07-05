Airmen with the 627th Air Base Group give their first salute to the new commander at a change of command ceremony held at McChord Field July 6.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 18:54
|Photo ID:
|7897854
|VIRIN:
|230706-D-HT007-3730
|Resolution:
|3003x2449
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|19
This work, New JBLM deputy commander takes the reigns [Image 5 of 5], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New JBLM deputy commander takes the reigns
