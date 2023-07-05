Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New JBLM deputy commander takes the reigns [Image 5 of 5]

    New JBLM deputy commander takes the reigns

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Airmen with the 627th Air Base Group give their first salute to the new commander at a change of command ceremony held at McChord Field July 6.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 18:54
    Photo ID: 7897854
    VIRIN: 230706-D-HT007-3730
    Resolution: 3003x2449
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 19

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New JBLM deputy commander takes the reigns [Image 5 of 5], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New JBLM deputy commander takes the reigns
    New JBLM deputy commander takes the reigns
    New JBLM deputy commander takes the reigns
    New JBLM deputy commander takes the reigns
    New JBLM deputy commander takes the reigns

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New JBLM deputy commander takes the reigns

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLM 
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT