Col. Brandon Sokara, left, commander of the 627th Air Base Group, and his family give a tender goodbye to the family of outgoing commander Col. Christopher Hall moments after a change of command ceremony at McChord Field July 6.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 18:54
|Photo ID:
|7897852
|VIRIN:
|230706-D-HT007-3668
|Resolution:
|2957x2662
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|15
This work, New JBLM deputy commander takes the reigns [Image 5 of 5], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New JBLM deputy commander takes the reigns
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT