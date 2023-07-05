(From left) Maj. Gen. John Klein, commander of the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, leads outgoing 627th Air Base Group commander Col. Christopher Hall and incoming commander Col. Brandon Sokora to the 627th ABG change of command ceremony held at McChord Field July 6.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 18:53
|Photo ID:
|7897848
|VIRIN:
|230706-D-HT007-3464
|Resolution:
|2761x3451
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|11
This work, New JBLM deputy commander takes the reigns [Image 5 of 5], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New JBLM deputy commander takes the reigns
