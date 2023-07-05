GUAM (July 06, 2023) Sailors man the lines on the foc’sle for a sea-and-anchor evolution as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) pulls pier side during a port visit into Guam, July 6. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
This work, The USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) pulls into Guam. [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
