The USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) pulls into Guam.

GUAM (July 06, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) is assisted by a tug boat during its sea-and-anchor evolution while pulling into Guam, July 6. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

