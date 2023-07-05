Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) pulls into Guam. [Image 2 of 6]

    The USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) pulls into Guam.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    GUAM (July 06, 2023) Sailors muster on the foc’sle for a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a port visit into Guam, July 6. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 17:32
    Photo ID: 7897742
    VIRIN: 230706-N-NF288-8961
    Resolution: 4057x6085
    Size: 551.37 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) pulls into Guam. [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

