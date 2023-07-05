Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Space Test Program welcomes new director [Image 3 of 4]

    DOD Space Test Program welcomes new director

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Joseph Roth (left), Innovation and Prototyping-Acquisition Delta director and commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Brian Shimek (right), incoming Department of Defense Space Test Program materiel leader and director, during a change of leadership ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 6, 2023. Prior to his new position, Shimek served as the operational transition branch chief of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office at Kirtland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 17:10
    Photo ID: 7897738
    VIRIN: 230706-F-ST571-1212
    Resolution: 4253x2830
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    This work, DOD Space Test Program welcomes new director [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    DOD
    new director
    Change of Leadership
    Team Kirtland
    DOD Space Test Program

