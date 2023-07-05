DOD Space Test program welcomes new director

Col. Joseph Roth (left), Innovation and Prototyping-Acquisition Delta director and commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Brian Shimek (right), incoming Department of Defense Space Test Program materiel leader and director, during a change of leadership ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 6, 2023. Prior to his new position, Shimek served as the operational transition branch chief of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office at Kirtland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

