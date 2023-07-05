Lt. Col. Jonathan Shea, outgoing Department of Defense Space Test Program materiel leader and director, leads a chant during a change of leadership ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 6, 2023. As the prior leader and director, Shea led a 63-member team responsible for maximizing space flight opportunities for DOD research and development missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 17:10
|Photo ID:
|7897739
|VIRIN:
|230706-F-ST571-1243
|Resolution:
|5254x3496
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, DOD Space Test Program welcomes new director [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT