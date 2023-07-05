DOD STP welcomes new director

Col. Joseph Roth, Innovation and Prototyping-Acquisition Delta director and commander, delivers a speech during a change of leadership ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 6, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Jonathan Shea, outgoing Department of Defense Space Test Program materiel leader and director, relinquished leadership to Lt. Col. Brian Shimek, incoming DoD STP materiel leader and director. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

