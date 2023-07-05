Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD STP welcomes new director [Image 1 of 4]

    DOD STP welcomes new director

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Joseph Roth, Innovation and Prototyping-Acquisition Delta director and commander, delivers a speech during a change of leadership ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 6, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Jonathan Shea, outgoing Department of Defense Space Test Program materiel leader and director, relinquished leadership to Lt. Col. Brian Shimek, incoming DoD STP materiel leader and director. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 17:10
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    TAGS

    Ceremony
    DOD
    new director
    Change of Leadership
    Team Kirtland
    DOD Space Test Program

