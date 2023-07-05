Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July [Image 5 of 10]

    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing conducts a flyover in Orlando, Florida, July 4, 2023. The flyover involved a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th ARW and multiple F-35A Lighting IIs assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing. The flyover highlighted the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Company and of air refueling, a capability that enables global reach for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 12:42
    Photo ID: 7897125
    VIRIN: 230704-F-IA158-1293
    Resolution: 7170x4780
    Size: 18.81 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July
    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July
    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July
    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July
    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July
    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July
    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July
    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July
    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July
    Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    KC-135
    Disney
    Air Force
    Fourth of July
    Magic Kingdom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT