An F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, over Orlando, Florida, July 4, 2023. The five aircraft team completed a Fourth of July celebration over Disney’s Magic Kingdom, highlighting the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Company and of air refueling, a capability that enables global reach for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 12:42 Photo ID: 7897129 VIRIN: 230704-F-IA158-1380 Resolution: 7612x5075 Size: 24.74 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.