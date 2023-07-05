Air Force soars over Disney World for Fourth of July

Aircrew assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing conduct a pre-flight briefing prior to a Fourth of July Flyover in Orlando, Florida, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 4, 2023. The flyover involved a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th ARW and multiple F-35A Lighting IIs assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing. The flyover highlighted the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Company and of air refueling, a capability that enables global reach for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

