Palm Beach Sheriff Office crew members interdict a migrant voyage 5 miles southeast of Lake Worth Inlet, Florida, July 2, 2023. The vessel contained 10 people aboard attempting to unlawfully migrate to the U.S. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 12:32
|Photo ID:
|7897115
|VIRIN:
|230702-G-G0107-1003
|Resolution:
|1451x1106
|Size:
|212.09 KB
|Location:
|LAKE WORTH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates, transfers 115 people to Haiti, Bahamas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT