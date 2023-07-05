Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates, transfers 115 people to Haiti, Bahamas [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard repatriates, transfers 115 people to Haiti, Bahamas

    LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Palm Beach Sheriff Office crew members interdict a migrant voyage 5 miles southeast of Lake Worth Inlet, Florida, July 2, 2023. The vessel contained 10 people aboard attempting to unlawfully migrate to the U.S. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

