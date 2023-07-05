Coast Guard Cutters Seneca and Raymond Evans’ crew members stop a 33-foot a migrant voyage about 48 miles north of Cap-Haitian, Haiti, June 30, 2023. The vessel contained 94 people aboard attempting to unlawfully migrate to the U.S. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 12:32
|Photo ID:
|7897111
|VIRIN:
|230630-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|3569x2380
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|CAP-HAITIAN, HT
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates, transfers 115 people to Haiti, Bahamas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT