Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish’s crew interdicts a migrant voyage 26 miles northeast of Lake Worth Inlet, Florida, July 1, 2023. The vessel contained 15 people aboard attempting to unlawfully migrate to the U.S. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 12:32
|Photo ID:
|7897106
|VIRIN:
|230701-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|692x933
|Size:
|105.89 KB
|Location:
|LAKE WORTH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates, transfers 115 people to Haiti, Bahamas [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Laticia Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
