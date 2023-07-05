Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates, transfers 115 people to Haiti, Bahamas [Image 1 of 3]

    LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Laticia Sims 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish’s crew interdicts a migrant voyage 26 miles northeast of Lake Worth Inlet, Florida, July 1, 2023. The vessel contained 15 people aboard attempting to unlawfully migrate to the U.S. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 12:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates, transfers 115 people to Haiti, Bahamas [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Laticia Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    uscg
    haiti
    migration
    ovs

