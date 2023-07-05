319th Health Care Operations Squadron assumption of command ceremony

Airmen from the 319th Health Care Operations Squadron render a first salute to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Naughton, 319th HCOS incoming commander June 30, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer.
