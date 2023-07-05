319th Health Care Operations Squadron assumption of command ceremony

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Sarah Stranske, 319th Medical Group commander, passes the 319th Health Care Operations Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Naughton, 319th HCOS incoming commander, during the 319th HCOS assumption of command ceremony June 30, 2023, at the Northern Lights Club on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The passing of the guidon to the incoming commander symbolizes the acceptance of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne A. Belovarac)

