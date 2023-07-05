Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Health Care Operations Squadron assumption of command ceremony

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Sarah Stranske, 319th Medical Group commander, passes the 319th Health Care Operations Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Naughton, 319th HCOS incoming commander, during the 319th HCOS assumption of command ceremony June 30, 2023, at the Northern Lights Club on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The passing of the guidon to the incoming commander symbolizes the acceptance of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne A. Belovarac)

    This work, 319th Health Care Operations Squadron assumption of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

