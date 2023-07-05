319th Health Care Operations Squadron assumption of command ceremony

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Sarah Stranske, 319th Medical Group commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Naughton, 319th Health Care Operations Squadron incoming commander, stand at the 319th HCOS assumption of command ceremony June 30, 2023, at the Northern Lights Club on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Naughton assumes command over the 319th HCOS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne A. Belovarac)

