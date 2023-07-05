Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Naval Postgraduate School

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (June 21, 2023) A medical cast is produced by a 3D printer aboard an MV-22 Osprey from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164 during a training flight near Twentynine Palms, Calif. The demonstration marked the first successful in-flight demonstration of 3D printing capability in a U.S. military aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 17:07
    VIRIN: 230621-M-ZZ999-1002
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
