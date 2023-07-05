TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (June 21, 2023) A medical cast is produced by a 3D printer aboard an MV-22 Osprey from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164 during a training flight near Twentynine Palms, Calif. The demonstration marked the first successful in-flight demonstration of 3D printing capability in a U.S. military aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 17:07
|Photo ID:
|7895502
|VIRIN:
|230621-M-ZZ999-1002
|Resolution:
|1284x2046
|Size:
|333.83 KB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230621-M-ZZ999-1002 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT