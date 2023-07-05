230621-M-ZZ999-1001

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Postgraduate School

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (June 21, 2023) U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael Radigan checks on the 3D printing of a medical cast aboard an MV-22 Osprey from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164 during a training flight near Twentynine Palms, Calif. The demonstration marked the first successful in-flight demonstration of 3D printing capability in a U.S. military aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

