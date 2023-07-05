TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (June 21, 2023) U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael Radigan checks on the 3D printing of a medical cast aboard an MV-22 Osprey from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164 during a training flight near Twentynine Palms, Calif. The demonstration marked the first successful in-flight demonstration of 3D printing capability in a U.S. military aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|06.21.2023
|07.05.2023 17:07
|7895501
|230621-M-ZZ999-1001
|4032x3024
|2.74 MB
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|0
|0
